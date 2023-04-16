Up to eight explosions rocked Zaporozhye city

MELITOPOL, April 16. /TASS/. From six to eight explosions rocked the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye on Sunday, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement said.

"Today, beginning from about 9:42 p.m. Moscow time, a series of explosions were heard in the regional center [of the Zaporozhye region], which temporarily occupied by the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime. At least 6-8 explosions were heard in various districts of the city," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Strata news outlet reported earlier on Sunday that several blasts rocked the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.