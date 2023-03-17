Ukrainian shelling attacks leave three DPR civilians injured in past day

DONETSK, March 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out 34 shelling attacks on populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Thursday, leaving three civilians injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said in the early hours of Friday.

According to the report, the Ukrainian attacks involved 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery shells, as well as multiple-launch rocket systems and a strike drone.

Overall, 182 munitions were fired during 34 shelling attacks, targeting Blagodatnoye, Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Nikolskoye, Panteleymonovka and Yasinovataya.

Three civilians were injured as a result. Four households and two civilian facilities were damaged, the daily bulletin said.