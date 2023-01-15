Putin expresses condolences to his Nepalese counterpart due to plane crash near Pokhara

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent condolences to his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari in connection with the plane crash near the city of Pokhara, according to the text of the telegram published on Sunday on the Kremlin website.

"Please accept my deep condolences for the tragic consequences of the crash of a passenger plane near the town of Pokhara. Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible plane crash," the text reads.