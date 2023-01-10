Number of people injured in shelling attack on western Russia’s Shebekino rises to 6

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The number of people injured in the shelling of the western Russian city of Shebekino on Tuesday evening has risen to six, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Below is the verified casualty report: a woman with serious injuries was taken to a hospital and is now receiving all the required medical assistance," the official wrote on his Telegram channel. "Five injured persons were treated by ambulance crews on site and will receive out-patient treatment."

Earlier, the governor reported that a man and a woman were injured in a shelling attack on the city in western Russia's Belgorod Region.

As a result of the shelling attack, six houses, five apartment buildings and one household building were damaged by fragments of a projectile. According to the governor of Belgorod, various damage was recorded in Shebekino, including smashed windows, damaged roofs and walls. Power supplies were disrupted in one street, efforts to fix the problem are now under way.

"I met with residents of damaged houses and their relatives on the site and suggested them to evacuate to a safe place. Some agreed, while others don’t want to leave their homes," Gladkov said.