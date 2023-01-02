Air defense activated in Sevastopol, drone downed above sea – governor

SEVASTOPOL, January 3. /TASS/. A drone was downed above the Black Sea near Sevastopol, according to preliminary reports, and air defense was activated in the region, the city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Air defense was activated in Sevastopol. According to preliminary reports, a drone was downed above the sea. All services are working normally," Razvozhayev said.

Sevastopol, where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is headquartered, has been subject to several drone attacks in the past few months. The Sevastopol governor last said air defense was activated above the city on December 30. Earlier, two drones were reported downed above the sea near the city. Prior to that, three unmanned aerial vehicles trying to attack Sevastopol from the seaside were downed by the city’s air defenses.