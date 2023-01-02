Ukrainian shelling leaves nearly 16,000 customers without power in Donetsk

DONETSK, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling damaged a powerline in Donetsk, leaving nearly 16,000 customers without power, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said on Monday.

According to the mission, a total of 84 transformer substations and 33 boiler houses lost power, leaving 15,700 customers without electricity.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired several 155 mm munitions at the western part of Donetsk on Monday, the mission added.