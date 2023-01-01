Ukrainian military carries out 67 strikes on DPR in past day

DONETSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out 67 strikes on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Sunday.

"The mission reported 67 strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian military’s attacks involved NATO-standard 155 mm artillery, as well as 152 mm guns. A total of 378 munitions were fired. According to the mission, Donetsk, Golmovsky, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and Makeyevka came under attack.