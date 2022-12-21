Kiev troops fire three MLRS rockets towards Donetsk

DONETSK, December 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked Donetsk with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the early hours of Wednesday, firing three rockets, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraien’s war crimes said.

According to the mission, three rockets were fired from the settlement of Memrik towards the Proletarsky district of Donetsk.

The Ukrainian military carried out an attack on downtown Donetsk late on December 19, firing 15 rockets in total. The Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts of the city came under fire, as well as the neighborhood of the Donetsk Clinical Territorial Medical Association. Head of the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes Major General Ruslan Yakubov told TASS that the attack presumably involved Slovak-made EXP-122 rockets.