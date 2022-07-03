Three died, four injured in incident in Belgorod — governor

TASS, July 3. Three individuals died and four persons were injured as a result of the emergency in Belgorod, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said in his Telegram channel.

"Regarding injured people: four at the moment, two persons were brought to a hospital (a man and a 10 years’ old child)," the Governor said. "Information about three fatalities is available at the moment," Gladkov wrote.

The man is in the grave condition, the Governor noted. "Two persons were examined in-situ. Medical specialists are providing all the required aid," he added.