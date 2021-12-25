Number of migrants who died near Greece’s Paros island grows to 13, 63 rescued - report

ATHENS, December 25. /TASS/. The number of migrants who died near the Greek island of Paros increased to 13, while 63 people were saved, Proto Thema reported Saturday, citing rescue crews.

"At least 13 people died and 63 were saved - this is the current information regarding the shipwreck that occurred near Paros Friday, when a sail boat carrying 80 people capsized and sank," the report says.

On Friday, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) reported 57 rescued and two dead migrants.

This is the third case in the past 24 hours when Greek authorities had to deal with large groups of illegal immigrants. Earlier on Friday, the Greek coast guard retrieved 90 illegal migrants from the island of Prasonisi, who ended up there after another sailboat also crashed on Thursday. Following a search operation, 11 bodies were found in the water.