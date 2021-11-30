Fourteen people killed in Azeri Border Guard helicopter crash

BAKU, November 30. /TASS/. Fourteen people were killed and two others were injured in a crash of a helicopter belonging to the Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service, Service Deputy Head Ilham Mekhtiyev said on Tuesday.

"Fourteen people were killed and two others were injured in the crash," the news agency APA quoted him as saying.

The press office of the Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service published a list of those killed and wounded in the crash.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev conveyed his condolences to the families of those killed in the helicopter crash, the press office of the Azeri head of state reported on its website.

The Azerbaijani State Border Guard Service and the republic’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported earlier on Tuesday that a military helicopter belonging to the State Border Guard Service crashed at the Garaeibat aviation proving ground in the Khizi district near the capital of Baku during training flights.