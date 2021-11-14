Two people might be under debris after explosion at NMLK in Lipetsk - source

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two people might be under the debris after an explosion at a coalhouse of the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant (NMLK) in Lipetsk, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Sunday.

"Two people might be under the debris," the source said.

The press service of the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department confirmed reports that there might be people under the debris but did not specify how many. According to the department spokesman, the accident occurred at about 21:14 Moscow time. "Rescuers who arrived at the site saw that the roof had partially collapsed. There might be people under the debris," he said.

According to preliminary data, the explosion might have been caused by a breach in the technological process. The accident did not affect the plant’s operation.

One woman was hurt. She was retrieved from under the debris.

The prosecutor general’s office has launched a prove into the accident.

The Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant is one of Russia’s biggest metallurgical companies with assets in Russia, European countries, and the United States. It was Russia’s number one steel maker in 2018.