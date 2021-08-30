Kazakhstan military depot explosion death toll rises to 15 — ministry

NUR-SULTAN, August 30. /TASS/. The death toll in the fire at a military depot in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region and the explosions that ensued has risen to 15, the national Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"Defense Ministry sappers have discovered the body of another person whose identity is still being determined. The death toll in the Zhambyl Region explosion has reached 15," the statement reads. The ministry added that the search was still underway for another missing person.

A fire broke out near a munitions depot on the territory of an army unit in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl Region on August 26. The fire entailed more than ten explosions. According to the latest data, 98 people were hurt.