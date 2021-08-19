Flight recorders of Il-112V ill-fated plane deciphered — source

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Specialists have deciphered two flight recorders of an Il-112V military transport plane that crashed in the Moscow Region on August 17, law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Thursday.

"The flight data and voice recorders have been deciphered, the information is not subject to disclosure," the source said.

A source told TASS on Wednesday that both black boxes were slightly burnt and damaged, but specialists managed to read the data in a special laboratory.

On August 17, an Il-112V military transport plane crashed during a training flight. The disaster occurred just 1.5 km from Kubinka airfield outside Moscow. The crew of three, including flight commander, merited test pilot, and Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, died. A criminal case has been opened on charges of violating flight safety and aircraft operation rules (part 3, article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code).

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. Work on the plane’s development has been in progress since 2014 at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec corporation).

The Il-112V is designed to carry up to 5 tonnes of cargo and transport personnel, military hardware, and armaments. Russia is working on the aircraft to replace its An-26 and An-24 turboprop planes.