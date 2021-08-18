Flight recorders found after Il-112V military transport plane’s crash in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Two flight recorders were found at the crash site of an Il-112V military transport plane in the Moscow Region, according to law-enforcement agencies who spoke to TASS on Wednesday.

"Two black boxes, the flight data and voice recorders, have been found. They are damaged and slightly burnt but can be deciphered, according to preliminary data," a spokesman said.

The deciphering process will begin in a special laboratory on August 19, he confirmed.

On August 17, an Il-112V military transport plane crashed during a training flight. The disaster occurred just 1.5 km from Kubinka airfield outside Moscow. The crew of three, including flight commander, merited test pilot and Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, died. A criminal case has been opened on charges of violating flight safety and aircraft operation rules (part 3, article 263 of Russia’s Criminal Code).

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. Work on the plane’s development has been in progress since 2014 at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec corporation).

The Il-112V is designed to carry up to 5 tonnes of cargo and transport personnel, military hardware and armaments. Russia is working on the aircraft to replace its An-26 and An-24 turbo-prop planes.