Forest fires kill four in Turkey, authorities say

ANKARA, July 29. /TASS/. The number of people killed by forest fires in southern Turkey has reached four, the country’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli said.

"Unfortunately, one more person has been killed by fires. It happened in the Marmaris area," he said, as cited by the TRT TV channel.

On Wednesday, a forest fire emerged near the resort town of Manavgat in Turkey’s southern Antalya province due to extremely hot weather, according to preliminary data. Forest fires broke out in a number of other provinces on Thursday. According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, the disaster has left over 180 people injured.