Governor briefs Putin on wildfire situation in Chelyabinsk region

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Governor of Russia’s Chelyabinsk region Alexei Teksler has briefed President Vladimir Putin on the wildfire situation in the region, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"The governor informed the president that over 100 children have been evacuated from a health camp and a boarding facility due to wildfires," Peskov said. According to him, "Putin ordered Teksler to make proposals concerning the reconstruction of homes destroyed by the blazes." "In addition, the head of state ordered the Russian government, the presidential office and the presidential administrative directorate to provide kids from areas affected by wildfires with an opportunity to spend their summer vacation on the Black Sea coast," the Kremlin spokesman added.

On Friday, wildfires engulfed the Dzhabyk and Zapasnoye settlements in the Chelyabinsk region, destroying 72 buildings, including 46 homes. As many as 179 people, among them 128 children, have been evacuated to temporary accommodation facilities. Firefighting activities currently involve over 630 personnel, as well as the Emergencies Ministry’s Ilyushin Il-76 and Beriev Be-200 aircraft and a Mil Mi-8 helicopter. The fires have scorched 14,000 hectares.