Search effort resumes at An-26 crash site in Russia’s Kamchatka

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Rescuers have resumed search effort at the crash site of the An=26 plane near the town of Palana in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka, the town administration told TASS.

"The search effort resumed, and the ground search group has departed. Helicopters are not taking part as of now, due to strong side wind," the administration’s press service said.

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise An-26 plane en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana crashed on July 6, killing all 28 people on board. According to Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov, rescuers examined a nearby hill and coastline. Friday’s operation involved 72 people and 14 pieces of various equipment.

On Friday it was announced that rescue teams discovered body fragments of all 28 people killed. So far, one of the plane’s black boxes was found, the other is still being searched.