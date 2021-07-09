Kamchatka rescue team discovers body fragments of all An-26 crash victims — source

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Rescue teams discovered body fragments of all 28 people killed in the An-26 plane crash in Kamchatka, a source in the emergency services told TASS Friday.

"The rescuers were able to reach a remote point on the rock, where the An-26 plane fell. Body parts of all victims were discovered there. One person was identified by a tattoo," the source said, adding that all bodies will undergo a DNA examination.

The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Air Enterprise An-26 plane en route from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana crashed on July 6, killing all 28 people on board.