Erdogan offers condolences to Putin over Kazan school shooting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his condolences over a shooting attack on a school in the city of Kazan in a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Turkish president expressed his deepest condolences over the tragic incident at the Kazan school, conveyed his sympathy to the families of the victims and wished all those injured a speedy recovery," the statement reads.

On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting killed nine and left 23 wounded. The attacker was apprehended.