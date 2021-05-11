Teacher killed in Kazan school shooting tried to shield child from attacker, source says

"According to the preliminary data, Ignatyeva tried to save one of the students, eyewitnesses to the tragedy say. She pushed the child away from the shooter and stood in his path, shielding the child. The wounds sustained by Ignatyeva were deadly," the agency’s spokesman said.

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. English teacher Elvira Ignatyeva, who was killed in Kazan’s school shooting, died trying to save her students, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

Earlier, it was reported that she taught fifth-grade English. The teacher happened to be in the same hallway with the perpetrator and was killed.

According to the information on the school’s website, she has been teaching at this school for four years, in 2018, she was second in the Teacher of the Year contest. She started working at this school the same year when suspect Ilnaz Galyaviyev graduated but he wasn’t one of her students.

According to the information center of the National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), around 09:30 on Tuesday in Kazan, a gunman opened fire at school No.175 on Jaudat Faizi Street. As a result, nine people were killed, 21 were wounded.