Minister president of Saxony offers help to Kazan after deadly school shooting

BERLIN, May 11./TASS/. Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer has offered help to Kazan following a deadly school shooting on Tuesday.
"An awful tragedy in Kazan, in Tatarstan - a partner region of Saxony. In a telephone conversation with President [of the Republic of Tatarstan] Rustam Minnikhanov, I expressed condolences on behalf of the citizens of Saxony," Michael Kretschmer wrote on Twitter.
"Saxony is ready to help if such help will be needed - first of all regarding the injured children, parents and teachers," the minister-president stressed.
On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed and 21 were wounded. The perpetrator has been taken into custody.