Minister president of Saxony offers help to Kazan after deadly school shooting

BERLIN, May 11./TASS/. Minister President of Saxony Michael Kretschmer has offered help to Kazan following a deadly school shooting on Tuesday.

"An awful tragedy in Kazan, in Tatarstan - a partner region of Saxony. In a telephone conversation with President [of the Republic of Tatarstan] Rustam Minnikhanov, I expressed condolences on behalf of the citizens of Saxony," Michael Kretschmer wrote on Twitter.