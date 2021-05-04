At least 15 people killed as Mexico City subway overpass collapses

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. At least 15 people were killed and 34 were taken to hospital as a result of the subway overpass collapse in Mexico City, which sent a train plunging onto a road, the Mexican Secretariat of Public Security informed.

"The official data as of this moment: 15 people were killed and 34 people were taken to hospitals for treatment," the secretariat informed on its official Twitter page. The statement notes that search and rescue works on site are ongoing.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard sent his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed and injured, El Universal newspaper informs. The Line 12 of the Mexican subway, where the accident took place, was opened in 2012,.

El Universal informed earlier that the subway overpass had collapsed in Mexico City at 22:25 local time (06:25 Moscow time).