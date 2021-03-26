Suez Canal blocking underscores importance of Northern Sea Route development

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Blocking of the Suez Canal by the Ever Given container ship shows the need of working on development of the Northern Sea Route, Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Senior Arctic Official from Russia Nikolai Korchunov told TASS on Friday.
"It is obviously necessary in this regard to think of ensuring efficient management of transport risks and develop routes alternative to the Suez Canal, primarily the Northern Sea Route, with the need for further developing the same highlighted by the incident in the Suez Canal. Accordingly, the demand for the Northern Sea Route will grow in the short term and the long term. There is no alternative to that," the Ambassador said.