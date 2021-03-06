US Geological Survey reports 6.4 magnitude earthquake near New Zealand

TASS, March 6. A 6.4 magnitude has been reported near New Zealand, US Geological Survey announced on Saturday.

The epicenter of the quake was reported to be registered at 176 kilometers (about 109.4 miles) to the northeast of the town of Gisborne, which has a population of approximately 34,000, and at the depth of 9.2 kilometers (5.7 miles)

There was no immediate information about casualties or damages inflicted by the natural calamity.

The US Geological Survey reported on Thursday the 8.0 earthquake near the Kermadec Islands, which was located about 600 miles to the northeast of New Zealand.

The Australian geological survey reported later 25 aftershocks of approximately 5.0 magnitude hitting the area following the powerful earthquake off the coast of the Kermadec Islands.