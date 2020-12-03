Russia’s FSB suspects scientist Gubanov of handing over secret aviation development data

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) suspects Russian scientist Anatoly Gubanov, arrested earlier on charges of high treason, of handing over secret aviation development data, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS.

"According to the investigation, Gubanov handed over secret aviation development data abroad," the source stated, without providing any details of the criminal case or specifying the foreign countries involved, as the case materials are top secret.

According to another source of the agency, Gubanov conducted research in the area of supersonic speeds and high-speed aircraft power units.

Earlier, Rector of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) Nikolai Kudryavtsev told TASS that the university is not Gubanov’s main place of employment. MIPT website mentions Gubanov among its lecturers. The rector assumed that his main place of employment is the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI).

On December 3, Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court ruled to arrest Gubanov until February 2, 2021 suspected of committing a crime stipulated by Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (High Treason). If convicted, Gubanov may face up to 20 years in prison.