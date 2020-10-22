Terror attack prevented in Moscow, FSB reports

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a Central Asian man who prepared to carry out a terror attack in one of the administrative building in the Moscow Region, the FSB press service told TASS Thursday.

"The FSB thwarted a terror attack in the capital region. An operation led to apprehension of a man originating from the Central Asian region, born in 1999, who prepared a terror attack in an administrative building using an improvised explosive device, acting under orders of members of international terror groups," the press service said.

The terrorist created a stash, where the FSB officers discovered components of an explosive device. His communication devices contained messaging history with terrorists, downloaded instructions on creation of an explosive device, and a video footage of his oath of allegiance to the terror group.

"The criminal planned to leave to a combat zone in the Middle East later in order to participate in the terror group’s activities," the press service said.

A criminal case has been initiated, an investigation is underway.