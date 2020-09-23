Six convicts escape from penitentiary in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, September 23. /TASS/. Six convicts have escaped from a penal colony in the Dagestani Shamkhal settlement, a source in the republic’s security forces told TASS.

"The law enforcement is undertaking measures to intercept six convicts who escaped on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from a penitentiary in the Shamkhal settlement. They dug an underground tunnel which they used to escape," he said, adding that one Tajikistani native was among them, while the rest were Dagestani natives.

"Four out of six had lengthy sentences for drug offences, two - for murder," the source specified.

As TASS was told by the press service of the regional Interior Ministry, all points bulletins on the fugitives have been distributed to all regional police precincts, the full search for the escapees is underway. "Currently the apprehension of the escapees is the priority task of the Interior Ministry," the press service representative noted.