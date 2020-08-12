Six people detained for attempt to break into Yemen embassy grounds in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 12./TASS/. Six Yemeni military failing to get back home amid the coronavirus pandemic have been detained for an attempt to break into the Embassy of the Republic of Yemen in Moscow, a law enforcement source told TASS on Wednesday.

"There was a conflict between Yemeni embassy’s staffers and military of the country’s Armed Forces because of the refusal of Yemeni authorities to return the military home due to the coronavirus pandemic," the source said.

According to him, about 20 people got together in front of the embassy on Wednesday evening. "Six of them tried to break into. They have been detained and brought to the police station," the source added. According to him, administrative offence protocols will be filed, and they will be released.

The military were in Moscow for training. Embassy employees are looking into the incident. The situation around the embassy is calm.