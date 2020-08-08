Over 60 people missing after Beirut blast

TASS, August 8. More than 60 people are still missing in Beirut after the explosion that rocked its port area on Tuesday, a health ministry official told the AFP news agency on Saturday.

"The number of dead is 154, including 25 who have not yet been identified," he was quoted as saying. "In addition, we have more than 60 people still missing."

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes. At least 154 people died and 5,000 were injured. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.