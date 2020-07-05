Austrian police detain another suspect in case of murder of asylum seeker from Russia

VIENNA, July 5. /TASS/. Austria’s police have detained another suspect in the case of the murder of an asylum seeker from Russia in Gerasdorf near the capital city of Vienna, Austria Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The man was initially a witness on the murder case but his evidence during questioning was contradictory to give the ground to detain him on suspicion of being involved in the murder.

On Saturday, the police detained a 47-year old Russian national on suspicion of murdering an asylum seeker from Russia.

Earlier, the Austrian police told TASS that a 43-year-old asylum seeker, a citizen of Russia, had been shot and was killed in Gerasdorf. The suspected murderer, also a Russian citizen, was subsequently detained in the Austrian city of Linz.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Vienna told TASS it hadn't received any requests in connection with the incident. The diplomats are verifying the report and plan to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, OE24 news portal reported citing sources in law enforcement agencies that it had been a contract murder.