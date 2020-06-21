Syrian army repel terrorists’ attack in Deir ez-Zor, eight soldiers killed - TV

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Syria’s government army has repelled an attack by Islamic State (a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) militants near the city of Mayadin in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, the Al-Hadath television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the Dubai-based television channel, Islamic State groups staged an attack seeking to seize a government army camp. Eight soldiers were killed. The attack was rebuffed and terrorists retreated to the desert taking hostage three wounded servicemen.

Al-Hadath noted that Islamic State terrorists have been demonstrating increased activities in eastern Syria since March. Government army positions were attacked in the Deir ez-Zore and Homs governorates. Militants also attacked populated localities, killing at least 150 civilians, including children.

The Syrian government army has deployed additional forces in the east of the country. Several anti-terrorist operations have already been conducted. According to the television channel, as many as 212 Islamic State militants have been killed.