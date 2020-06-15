Volgograd teen who planned attack on school put under arrest

VOLGOGRAD, June 15. /TASS/. The 15-year old Volgograd teenager, who planned an attack on a school using explosive devices, was put under arrest. The investigation speculates that he could have had accomplices, Investigative Committee Volgograd Region Directorate told journalists.

"By the investigator’s appeal, the court put the teenager in custody. The teenager has already been charged. The investigation does not rule out that he could have had accomplices. This version is being checked at the moment," the Directorate said.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service apprehended a 15-year old Volgograd resident, who planned an attack on a school with an explosive device and Molotov cocktails. The teenager was found in possession of handwritten notes with instructions on how to manufacture improvised explosive devices and conduct attacks on educational facilities.

A criminal proceeding was initiated against the teenager over charges of illegal manufacturing of explosive substances; the investigators mull another criminal proceeding over charges of preparation to murder two or more people.