Counter-terrorism operation launched in Russia’s Ingushetia - crisis center

MAGAS, May 30. /TASS/. A counter-terrorism operation has been launched in the town of Sunzha in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, the regional crisis center said on Saturday.

According to the center, Head of the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Major General Chernyshev ordered to launch a counter-terrorism operation in Sunzha in accordance with Articles 11 and 12 of Russia’s law "On Combating Terrorism" in order to prevent terrorist attacks and terrorism-related crimes.

The center added that the situation was under control, further information would be provided later.

Meanwhile, a regional law enforcement source told TASS that a firefight was going on in the town.