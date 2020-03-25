Su-27 fighter jet goes off radar screens above Black Sea — defense ministry

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Aerospace Forces went off radar screens above the Black Sea, some 50 km away from the Crimean city of Feodosia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At about 20:10 on March 25, a radar mark of a Su-27 aircraft had disappeared during a scheduled flight above the Black Sea, 50 km away from Feodosia. An emergency radio beacon was activated in the area at 20:11," the ministry said.

According to preliminary estimates, the aircraft fell in the sea, the Defense Ministry said.

Two aircraft of the Southern Military District’s search and rescue services - an An-26 plane and a Mi-8 helicopter - have been scrambled.

"Adverse weather conditions in the area complicate the search for the pilot," the ministry said.

A Black Sea Navy corvette and civilian vessels in the vicinity have been sent to the presumed site of the accident.

The Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation said a civilian ship has already reached the area. Two tugboats are also heading there, but are two hours away.

No information about casualties or survivors is available so far.