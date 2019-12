MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court is being evacuated following an anonymous bomb threat, TASS reported.

All visitors and court employees have been cleared out of the building.

The Moscow City Court told TASS that the Zamoskvoretsky, Khoroshevsky, Timiryazevsky, Chertanovsky, Lyublinsky, Golovinsky, Nikulinsky, Koptevsky and Troitsky courts had also been evacuated.