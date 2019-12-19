Five people injured in Lubyanka shooting incident in downtown Moscow, says ministry

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Five people were injured in the shooting incident in the Lubyanka area in central Moscow, the Russian Health Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

"Medical assistance is being provided to five injured people," the ministry said.

The shooter who opened fire in central Moscow acted alone, the Federal Security Service told reporters. The security agency also disproved reports that there were three perpetrators who entered the FSB building.

The security agency also disproved reports that there were three perpetrators who entered the FSB building.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) told reporters earlier that an FSB staff member was killed in the shooting incident. The perpetrator was neutralized. Following the incident, motorway traffic was stopped in the area near Bolshaya Lubyanka Street and buses changed their itineraries.