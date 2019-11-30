Police name London Bridge attack suspect - Reuters

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. British police have released information about the man suspected of committing a terrorist attack on the London Bridge, where two people were killed, Reuters reports.

According to the agency, police named the man as Usman Khan, a 28-year-old from Staffordshire.

Police also confirmed a Sky News report that the man was convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences and released from prison in December 2018.

The police are not currently looking for anyone in connection with this attack, the news agency said.

Earlier Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told journalists that the incident in which the man stabbed a number of people in the London Bridge area on Friday is qualified as a terrorism incident.

"I am now in a position to confirm that it has been declared a terrorist incident," the UK’s top counter-terrorism officer said.

He said a hoax explosive device had been strapped to the body of the attacker. "Due to reports that the suspect may have had an explosive device, specialist officers also attended the scene and wide cordons are in place to ensure there remains no further danger to the public," he said. As a result of the attack, two people were stabbed to death and three injured and taken to hospital.