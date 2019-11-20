Russia launches three criminal cases into Kiev forces’ shelling of Donbass

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian investigators have launched three criminal cases into artillery shellings of Donbass citizens and ambulance vehicles carried out by the Ukrainian military, Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee Svetlana Petrenko said on Wednesday.

Four people were injured in these shellings conducted on October 31, November 1 and November 13. A probe has been opened into crimes committed under Part 1 of Article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code (cruel treatment of civilians and using banned hardware and methods in an armed conflict), Petrenko informed.

According to investigators, on October 31 the Ukrainian servicemen opened targeted fire from an anti-tank missile system on an ambulance vehicle heading to Belaya Kamenka, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic’s Telmanovsky district. Two doctors, who were in the vehicle, were wounded.

On November 1 and 13, the Kiev forces shelled houses from grenade launchers and mortars in the villages of Trudovskaya coal mine and Spartak. Two locals were hurt.

The investigators continue an effort to establish Ukrainian military officials linked to these crimes, stressing that these violent actions should not go unanswered.