German MDR broadcasters publish video of Halle attack

BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. The MDR broadcasting company has published a video of the attack that took place on Wednesday outside a synagogue in Halle. The video shows a suspect dressed in military camouflage getting out of a Volkswagen and firing a few shots from what seems to be a shotgun.

Earlier on Wednesday, shooting took place in Halle, two people were killed. Preliminary data suggests that there were two shooters who fled in a car. Later, the police reported that one suspect had been arrested.