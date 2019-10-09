German MDR broadcasters publish video of Halle attack

BERLIN, October 9. /TASS/. The MDR broadcasting company has published a video of the attack that took place on Wednesday outside a synagogue in Halle. The video shows a suspect dressed in military camouflage getting out of a Volkswagen and firing a few shots from what seems to be a shotgun.
Earlier on Wednesday, shooting took place in Halle, two people were killed. Preliminary data suggests that there were two shooters who fled in a car. Later, the police reported that one suspect had been arrested.
The Bild newspaper writes that the attackers wounded a taxi driver just outside Halle and were likely to have hijacked his car.
The attack took place on Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement, the holiest day of the year in Judaism). Following the events in Halle, authorities tightened security measures near synagogues, particularly in Dresden.