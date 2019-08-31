Helicopter crash into river outside Moscow kills two

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Two people were killed when a small helicopter crashed into the Klyazma River outside Moscow on Saturday, the press service of the Moscow region emergencies department told TASS.

"One body was taken to the surface, the second victim is being recovered," the spokesperson said.

The helicopter had two people on board - the pilot and a passenger.

The Emergencies Ministry said that a private-owned two-seat helicopter hit the power line and crashed into the river, 50 meters off the bank. Over 70 personnel and 25 vehicles are engaged in the search and rescue operation.

A criminal investigation was opened into the crash.

This accident with small aircraft was second in a day in the Moscow region. On Saturday morning, a light-engine plane crashed outside Moscow. The pilot died, while the passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was badly injured.