{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Helicopter crash into river outside Moscow kills two

A criminal investigation was opened into the crash
© Moscow region emergencies department

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Two people were killed when a small helicopter crashed into the Klyazma River outside Moscow on Saturday, the press service of the Moscow region emergencies department told TASS.

"One body was taken to the surface, the second victim is being recovered," the spokesperson said.

The helicopter had two people on board - the pilot and a passenger.

The Emergencies Ministry said that a private-owned two-seat helicopter hit the power line and crashed into the river, 50 meters off the bank. Over 70 personnel and 25 vehicles are engaged in the search and rescue operation.

A criminal investigation was opened into the crash.

This accident with small aircraft was second in a day in the Moscow region. On Saturday morning, a light-engine plane crashed outside Moscow. The pilot died, while the passenger, a 12-year-old girl, was badly injured.

Four people injured during Friday's An-2 crash-landing in Yakutia in critical condition
The plane had seven people on board, two of them died
Read more
Russia to invite Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory events
Seventeen foreign leaders agree to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations, according to the Kremlin
Read more
Russian aircraft firm in talks with India on delivery of 21 MiG-29 fighter jets
The Indian Air Force is facing an acute shortage of combat aircraft, according to The Economic Times
Read more
New tank truck dramatically reduces planes’ refueling time — Russian Defense Ministry
One truck is capable of refueling 24 planes simultaneously, according to the deputy defense minister
Read more
Tests of hypersonic missile Tsirkon to be completed within deadline, designer says
Intensive work is underway, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation said
Read more
US oil buying by Belarus is sovereign affair of Minsk, says Kremlin
The presidential press secretary noted that it was an issue of "economic feasibility"
Read more
Russians held in Ukraine remain in prison, says attorney
According to Valentin Rybin, the prisoner swap is expected to take place on Tuesday
Read more
Russian design bureau knows how to increase speed of combat helicopter to 600 km per hour
Earlier, Kamov came up with a sketch design of a synchro-copter with a maximum speed of 420 kilometers per hour
Read more
Turkey says purchase of Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets possible
The Turkish president added that the decision would be made after he learns the final US word on Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program
Read more
Ukrainian filmmaker convicted of terrorism in Russia transferred to Moscow
Oleg Sentsov has been transferred in order to be exchanged, a source said
Read more
Russian missile cruiser wraps up call at Algerian port in long-distance deployment
The visit to Algeria lasted three days
Read more
China to send 1,600 troops, about 30 aircraft to Russia’s strategic military drills
The Tsentr-2019 drills will run in the Orenburg Region in Russia on September 16-21
Read more
Macron calls on Zelensky to facilitate resolution of conflict in east Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held telephone talks earlier on Thursday
Read more
Trials of Russian robot Fedor begin in space
"Today we began exoskeleton trials," the robot tweeted
Read more
Certain states’ policies reveal that WWII lessons were not learned — Russian diplomat
"Regretfully, many unpleasant similarities with the events of the 1930s can be found in the modern world," Ivan Soltanovsky said
Read more
Belarus and US to continue dialogue after Bolton's visit to Minsk — foreign minister
US National Security Advisor John Bolton visited Minsk on Thursday
Read more
Consortium of German companies to cooperate on Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway
The consortium includes Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn and others
Read more
Several countries send in requests for purchasing Russia’s MiG-35 jet
MiG-35 is the newest multirole generation 4++ fighter
Read more
Putin should be in Poland on 80th anniversary of WWII outbreak, says ex-president
The former president believes that by not inviting Russia, Poland will only make the relations worse
Read more
Militarization of space is inevitable, Roscosmos head says
Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said that things are "moving in this direction slowly but surely"
Read more
Russian defense firm to deliver 1st Orion reconnaissance drone to troops by year-end
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko earlier said that the latest drone Orion would start arriving for the troops in 2019
Read more
Russian humanoid robot completes simulation of spacewalk operations
During the experiments, Fedor is guided by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov
Read more
Russia, Turkey in talks on delivery of electronic warfare systems, fighter jets — official
On Tuesday, the Turkish president inspected Russia’s fifth generation fighter jet Sukhoi Su-57 at the MAKS air show
Read more
Issue of India’s advance payment for S-400 deliveries settled, says Russian defense agency
Russia vows to deliver S-400 missile systems to India on schedule, according to the minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in India
Read more
Combat planes captured 47% of Russia’s arms exports market in 2018, says defense agency
The aircraft market segment is a key item in Russia’s military hardware exports, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation said
Read more
Russia ready to upgrade Malaysian Air Force’s fighter jets, says defense agency
In 2018, Malaysian Defense Ministry admitted that only four out of 28 Russian-made combat planes were operational
Read more
South Ossetian leader rules out military conflict with Georgia over roadblock issue
South Ossetia's embassy in Moscow said the global community and international organizations preferred not to notice Georgia’s actions
Read more
Putin plans to visit Chechnya
Russian President emphasized that Chechnya is developing at a fairly good pace
Read more
Bound to get much better: Kremlin upbeat on future of Superjet-100
Recently, concerns were raised over Mexican airline Interjet's plans to sell its SSJ-100s
Read more
Six states seek to buy Russia’s Mi-28NE attack helicopter, says defense cooperation agency
Among the partners who have shown interest in this machine are countries in Southeast Asia and the Middle East and CSTO members-states, the press service said
Read more
Russian girl who was injured in Turkey dies in hospital, says father
On August 18, Alisa Adamova was sucked into an underwater pump in a pool
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry gets Tu-22M3 bomber after major overhaul
All land and flight tests were successfully carried out onboard the plane, the Tupolev aerospace and defense company said
Read more
Trump cancels visit to Poland apparently due to Tusk’s criticism, says analyst
The analyst noted that Tusk's and Trump's stances on many issues differ, including on inviting Russia to participate in the G7
Read more
Russian specialists complete restoration of dome of Cuba’s El Capitolio
On Friday morning local time, workers started to remove the scaffolding around the dome
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of heavy attack drone to troops in 2025
This became known during the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Wednesday
Read more
Putin and Indian PM Modi to visit Zvezda shipyard, hold talks on September 4 - Kremlin
In the future, the ships built at that shipyard will be used to deliver Russian oil and liquefied natural gas to world markets, including India
Read more
No threat to ISS crew after alarm sounds on board, Roscosmos says
The manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-14 with the robot Fedor on board has attached to the ISS
Read more
Russia testing fundamentally new electronic warfare system
TheRadio-Electronic Technologies Group produces several electronic warfare systems
Read more
Iranian oil can be carried via Crimean ports, regional authorities claim
There is a plenitude of other areas for potential cooperation because Iran "is a very diverse country in economic terms," , Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea Georgy Muradov said
Read more
Russia’s import substitution policy promoted locally made products globally — minister
The top diplomat pointed out that the Russian-Indian contacts in trade and economy are developing dynamically
Read more
Russian defense firm signs export deals for next-generation guided bomb
The new 1,500kg guided air bomb K029BE with the inertial satellite guidance system was unveiled at the MAKS-2019 aerospace show
Read more
Russia concerned by UAE airstrikes on Yemen — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry official, an immediate cessation of hostilities should be viewed as a priority
Read more
US demands African countries avoid buying Russian weapons, says Foreign Ministry
Russia expands military ties with Africa relying on its national interests, according to the Russian diplomatic agency
Read more
US spots maneuvers of Russian military satellite
According to NORAD, in early June, it had an orbit of 247 for 282 km. Now, the satellite has descended again
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 18 times on interception missions in past week
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 27 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance along Russian borders
Read more
European Space Agency ready to send its astronauts to space on board Russia’s Soyuz
The director general of ESA said that a direct agreement with Roscosmos on the matter was needed first
Read more
Russia-India BrahMos JV may start next-generation cruise missile’s tests in 4-5 years
The development of the BrahMos hypersonic cruise missile will take at least seven-eight years, according to the developer
Read more
Turkey’s military would leave Syria if peace deal reached, says top diplomat
Right now, the Assad regime does not believe in a political settlement, the Turkish foreign minister said
Read more
Rokot rocket with military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry stops using Rokot rocket, says Plesetsk cosmodrome’s chief
Read more
Russia, India to start deliveries of BrahMos missiles to third countries
This implies states friendly to Russia and India
Read more
Lighter thermal sight to complement combat gear Ratnik
Russia’s holding company Shvabe also created the technology increasing aiming distance
Read more