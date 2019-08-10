Five Rosatom employees die in accident at military testing range in northern Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Five employees of the Rosatom state corporation have died and three more were injured in the accident at a military testing range in the Arkhangelsk region, the company's press service told reporters on Friday.

"As a result of the accident at a military testing range in the Arkhangelsk region involving a liquid-fuel jet engine, five Rosatom employees died.Three others sustained injuries and burns of varying severity," the press service said. "At this moment, all those injured were taken to a hospital and are receiving necessary medical assistance," the press service added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that two people died in the accident with a liquid-fuel jet engine at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8.

"On behalf of Rosatom's staff, we express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Their families will receive aid and support," the company said.