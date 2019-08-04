Russia’s Investigative Committee presses extremism charges against blogger

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has detained and charged blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, who - under the nickname of Maks Steklov - posted threats via Twitter against children of police officers and National Guard members who provided law and order at banned rallies, the committee’s Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters on Sunday.

"Having checked posts on a social networking site that called for violence against children of law enforcers, the Main Investigative Department of Moscow’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation in accordance with Item A Part 2 Article 282 of Russia’s Criminal Code (public instigation of hatred or enmity against a group of persons with a threat of violence)," Petrenko said.

Detectives established the identity of the person, who used the alias of Maks Steklov for social media. The 30-year-old lives outside Moscow and his name is Vladislav Sinitsa.

"He has already been charged with this offence," Petrenko said.