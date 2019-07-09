One settlement remains flooded in Russia's southeastern Siberia

IRKUTSK, July 9. /TASS/. The town of Tulun remains the only flooded settlement in the Irkutsk region, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

On Monday, the settlement of Oktyabrsky also remained flooded.

"As of now, only one settlement - the town of Tulun - remains flooded, including 190 residential houses for 475 people, including 95 children. No socially important facilities were flooded," the regional department said.

Power supply has been restored in all settlements affected by floods. Over 340 people remain in places of temporary stay. According to latest reports, around 3,300 people sought medical assistance, including 457 people who were hospitalized.

Massive floods in the Irkutsk region started on June 25 after torrential rains in the region. Around 110 settlements were affected by the floods, along with nearly 11,000 residential houses and over 34,000 people. Twenty-three people died, and nine people remain mission. The state of emergency is still in force in the region.