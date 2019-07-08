Death toll in Irkutsk Region flood climbs to 23

TASS, July 8. Twenty-three people have died in the area hit by a powerful flood in the Russian region of Irkutsk, eight more people are being searched for, a spokesperson for the regional emergency agencies told TASS on Monday.

"Another dead body was found in the emergency zone. The overall number of those who died [in the flood] is twenty-three. Eight more people are missing," the spokesperson said.

Per earlier reports, 22 people died and 11 were missing. According to the data available on Monday morning, 233 residential buildings remain flooded in the Oktybrisky settlement in the Chunsky district and in the town of Tulun. In total, 10,900 residential building, where 34,234 people live, were flooded in 110 communities since the flood struck in late June.