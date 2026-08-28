US anti-Iranian sanctions to tell negatively on region — top Iraqi, Omani diplomats

RABAT, August 28. /TASS/. Foreign Ministers Fuad Hussein of Iraq and Badr al-Busaidi of Oman agreed that the United States’ toughened anti-Iranian sanctions will impair trade, economic, and financial cooperation with Iran and will have a negative impact on the situation in the region, the Iraqi foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"The two sides also discussed the outstanding issues between the United States and Iran and addressed the proposed US sanctions that would restrict economic and financial dealings with Iran, as well as their potential repercussions for the regional situation," it said.

The two top diplomats "emphasized the importance of holding emergency meetings of the countries concerned to discuss ways to address the dangerous developments and limit their repercussions." The ministers "also stressed the need to continue cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Muscat, work on proposing joint initiatives in this regard, and invite other countries to participate in them."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the launch of "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale" against Iran. The US leader also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government agencies support Tehran will face serious economic consequences from Washington.