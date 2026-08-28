Turkish expert proposes Hormuz-like security corridor for Black Sea

ISTANBUL, August 28. /TASS/. A safe sea corridor for commercial vessels, modeled on the navigation security initiative for the Strait of Hormuz, should be established in the Black Sea, Dr. Canan Tercan, a Turkish expert on international security, told TASS.

"A mechanism of strengthening confidence and security, similar to the initiative for the Strait of Hormuz, should be considered. In this context, establishing an international Black Sea Security Platform should be on the agenda, involving interested sides. The idea is to set up a conflict-free and secure zone for civilian commercial shipping in the Black Sea," the expert explained.

Amid attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, the republic’s industry groups have called for establishing safe maritime corridors, Ekonomim, a Turkish economic daily, reported on Friday. According to them, this may pave the way toward finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict.

Earlier reports said Iran and Oman had agreed to set up a temporary maritime route in the Strait of Hormuz and continue technical talks toward establishing a permanent corridor there. Iran and Oman are "ready to hold meetings with Arab Persian Gulf states" to exchange information and ensure safe navigation, Tehran stressed.