RTS Index down below 800 points first since July

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index has fallen below 800 points for the first time since July 20, 2026, after the publication of exchange rates by the Bank of Russia for August 15-17, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

The regulator raised the dollar exchange rate to 84.54 rubles and the euro rate to 97.51 rubles.

As of 5:29 p.m. Moscow time (2:29 p.m. GMT), the RTS was down by 4.8% at 798.75 points. As of 5:34 p.m. Moscow time (2:34 p.m. GMT), the RTS was down by 4.89% at 798.06 points, while the MOEX Index was down by 4.05% at 2,141.83 points.