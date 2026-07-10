Night Witch combat hexacopter with 20-km range presented at Kazan exhibition

KAZAN, July 10. /TASS/. The Groza Group has unveiled the Night Witch combat hexacopter at the Drone Expo 2026 International Exhibition of Unmanned Aerial Systems in Kazan. The drone’s combat range with a 10-kg payload is 20 km, a Groza representative told TASS.

"Our flagship is the Night Witch hexacopter. It is used both for aerial mining and for bombing enemy positions. It can also be used to deliver supplies to hard-to-reach areas. With a maximum payload of 15 kg, the aircraft can fly 7 km and remain airborne for up to 20 minutes. When operating with an optimal payload of 10 kg, its capabilities increase significantly. The range rises to 20 km, and the flight time is up to 45 minutes," the source said.

The Drone Expo 2026 exhibition is taking place from July 8 to 10 in the capital of Tatarstan at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. Over 200 leading companies from more than 20 countries will present cutting-edge unmanned systems technologies and components.