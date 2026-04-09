Hormuz remains de-facto closed, ADNOC chief says

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz remains actually closed for oil transportation despite the announced ceasefire between the US and Iran, CEO of the UAE national oil company ADNOC Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said.

"Conditional passage is not passage. It is control by another name. The Strait must be open – fully, unconditionally and without restriction," he wrote on his page in LinkedIn.

About 230 tankers of the company are already loaded with oil and ready to depart, the chief executive added.